Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 4.6 %
PAYO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $73,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.
Payoneer Global Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
