Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,423,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 4.6 %

PAYO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $73,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

