Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Generac worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Generac by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,394,000 after buying an additional 276,082 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,760,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Generac by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

