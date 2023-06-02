Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

