Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.