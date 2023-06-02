Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

GLPI stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

