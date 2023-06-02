Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $63.80 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Cable One accounts for about 0.7% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $63,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at $273,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cable One by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $622.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $602.70 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.