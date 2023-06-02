Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Reduces Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Crane worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Crane Stock Up 4.4 %

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,842. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

