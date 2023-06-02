Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Reduces Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FMX. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.7 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Shares of FMX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.01. 161,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $102.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

