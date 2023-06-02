Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 57,380 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,380 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 3.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 1.63% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $341,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.18. The company had a trading volume of 139,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.95 and its 200-day moving average is $359.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

