GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.89. GDS shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 148,545 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

GDS Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,095,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

