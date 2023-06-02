Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.0855615 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

