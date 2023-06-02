Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $806.92 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $806.92 million and approximately $887,066.40 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00019866 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,086.66 or 1.00030558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

