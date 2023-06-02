Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.25

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 256789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.