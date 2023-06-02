Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

