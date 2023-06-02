Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,861 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Sempra Energy worth $894,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

