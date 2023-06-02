Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Johnson Controls International worth $768,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,615. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

