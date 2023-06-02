Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,717 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of L3Harris Technologies worth $731,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

LHX stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.25. 96,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,335. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

