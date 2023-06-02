Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $702,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EA. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

