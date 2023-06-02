Geode Capital Management LLC Has $787.42 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,251,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $787,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Exelon by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.36. 1,033,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

