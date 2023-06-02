Geode Capital Management LLC Has $843.84 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,133,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 449,798 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of General Motors worth $843,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770,824. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.