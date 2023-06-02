Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,450 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Monster Beverage worth $716,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 439,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

