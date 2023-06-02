Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $861,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.41. 168,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,159. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

