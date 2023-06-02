Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,004 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Newmont worth $685,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,520. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.37. 2,016,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100,611. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

