Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 681,483 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,229,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 681,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Occidental Petroleum worth $832,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,578,881 shares of company stock worth $916,774,583. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.19. 2,980,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,582,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

