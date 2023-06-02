Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,954,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $881,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,102,000 after purchasing an additional 123,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 811,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,413. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

