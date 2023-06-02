GICTrade Price Tops $0.95 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003526 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $94.80 million and approximately $13,936.62 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95148488 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,316.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

