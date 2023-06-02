Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. 15,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 6,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.