Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.
Glanbia Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.7498 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63.
About Glanbia
Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.
Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
