Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.00

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 407318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $924,400. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.