Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 43100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.52 million during the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

Featured Articles

