Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 207,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

