Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $3.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPH. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,961 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 3,311.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 969,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 941,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 502,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graphite Bio Trading Up 2.8 %
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Graphite Bio Company Profile
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphite Bio (GRPH)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.