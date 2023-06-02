Gray Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.01. The company had a trading volume of 483,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.25. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

