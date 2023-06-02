Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after buying an additional 208,387 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,297,000 after buying an additional 167,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %
IDXX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.74. 64,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.70 and a 200 day moving average of $463.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79.
IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.
IDEXX Laboratories Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
