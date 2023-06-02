Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,209,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,533,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

