Gray Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $375,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.66. 5,746,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,307,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

