Gray Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,968,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,316,000 after acquiring an additional 196,475 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,641,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,491,000 after buying an additional 924,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $184.06. 900,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.