GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading 7.3% Higher

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.38. 13,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 23,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.46.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

