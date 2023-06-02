Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Acquires $1,015,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GO stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 824,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,561. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

