Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Acquires $1,015,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
GO stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.97. 824,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,561. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
