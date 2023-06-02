GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $26.23 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.