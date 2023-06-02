GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 9,614 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Stoneridge worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRI opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $450.34 million, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

