GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $837,000 Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 298.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 70,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600 over the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $928.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.