GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.