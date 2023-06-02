GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $900,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 311.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

