GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $950,000 in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 85.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

U-Haul Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

U-Haul Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.