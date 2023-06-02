GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $950,000 in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 85.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
U-Haul Stock Performance
Shares of UHAL opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57.
U-Haul Profile
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
