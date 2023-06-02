GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 101,471 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.72% of Athira Pharma worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

ATHA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

