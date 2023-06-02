GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

INMD stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

