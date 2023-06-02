GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 272.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after acquiring an additional 675,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

HESM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

HESM stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.5851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,393,286 shares of company stock valued at $167,009,522.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

