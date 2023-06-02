Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,954. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

