Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Down 3.4%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $633.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

