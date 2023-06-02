H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.94. 268,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,581,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -365.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

